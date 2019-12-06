South Africa

Ten tips to avoid being scammed at the ATM this festive season

06 December 2019 - 16:05 By Noxolo Majavu
Experts have warned against criminals taking advantage of people using ATMs over the festive season. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

During the festive season, the euphoric spirit of giving and spending on loved ones pervades the air once again.

But experts warn that fraudsters are also in the mood for giving and spending — on themselves, that is. And they have warned shoppers to always be alert.

FNB's Le-Anne van Zyl said shoppers needed to be vigilant especially when using ATMs.

You must always exercise caution by remaining vigilant of your surroundings,” she said. “It is also important to constantly familiarise yourself with the latest trends that fraudsters are using to evade falling victim.” 

FNB have 10 practical tips to avoid being defrauded this festive season:

  1. Always keep your ATM PIN confidential and never share with anyone or write it down;

  2. Stand as close as possible to the ATM and never let anyone stand close or distract you while transacting;

  3. When transacting, cover the key pad with your hand — scammers can place cameras to record your PIN as you punch it in;

  4. Do not enter your PIN on a screen that is unfamiliar to you. Carefully read the instruction on the ATM screen before entering your PIN;

  5. Once cash has been withdrawn, immediately place this out of sight. Avoid handling cash in public view and secure your wallet and handbag before leaving the ATM;

  6. Set a realistic daily limit on your banking to protect yourself should your details be compromised and check your statements regularly and report suspicious transactions immediately. Rather use your debit card for purchases;

  7. Be wary of strangers who may call you back to the ATM to complete a transaction. They often ask for assistance or offer to assist you;

  8. Never force your card into the ATM — if the card is not easily accepted by the device, it may have been tampered with by criminals and never use an ATM if it looks faulty or shows evidence of tampering;

  9. Do not post images of your cash on social media, you might not know who is following you; and

  10. If you forgot your bank card, you can always use the safe and secured cardless cash withdrawals

