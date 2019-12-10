Eskom's stage 6: blackouts 18 times in four days for up to four hours at a time

Stage 6 load-shedding, which Eskom implemented for a short period on Monday evening, would have meant more frequent and longer power cuts for households and businesses.

Before the announcement of stage 6, the highest stage previously implemented, stage 4, meant customers were scheduled for load-shedding 12 times over a four-day period for two hours at a time across SA - except for some Johannesburg areas, where City Power customers were scheduled for load-shedding for four hours a day.

Energy expert Chris Yelland said stage 6 meant the demand for electricity was 6,000MW higher than what Eskom can deliver.

“This means Eskom has to switch off 6,000MW of power to ensure a balance between demand and supply. This is to ensure the system is stable.”

Yelland said as stages of load-shedding get higher, Eskom had to switch off more and more areas and rotate the load-shedding more frequently.

He said stage 6 meant customers could be affected 18 times over four days for up to four hours at a time.

“The higher stage of load-shedding means switching off more customers for longer periods and more frequently.

“This causes massive traffic problems. It causes systems to fail and causes huge losses for businesses,” Yelland said.

He said although many businesses had installed generators to lessen the effects of load-shedding, this came a large cost to businesses - without added benefit.

Yelland said this reflected in low growth, as shown in contraction of the economy in the first and third quarters of this year.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said stage 6 meant

more frequent and longer power outages.

"Instead of four hours, we may go for six hours. It could mean load-shedding could occur more than once in a day whereas on stage 4 if customers are load-shed in the morning, they will be load-shed again only the next day," Mangena said.