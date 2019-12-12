PODCAST | That's a wrap: the 2019 political year
Sunday Times Politics Weekly
12 December 2019 - 13:06
In the final episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the politics desk covers the biggest political stories of the year. Its members discuss what happened and how events are likely to affect the country's political future.
LISTEN TO THE INSIGHTFUL ANALYSIS HERE:
For more episodes, click here.
Chat to us on Twitter at #STPoliticsWeekly
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm