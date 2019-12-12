Opinion & Analysis

PODCAST | That's a wrap: the 2019 political year

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

12 December 2019 - 13:06 By Amil Umraw, Aphiwe de klerk, ZINGISA MVUMVU and ZIMASA MATIWANE

Image: Anton Scholtz

In the final episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the politics desk covers the biggest political stories of the year. Its members discuss what happened and how events are likely to affect the country's political future. 

LISTEN TO THE INSIGHTFUL ANALYSIS HERE: 

