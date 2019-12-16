Three arrested as KZN cops make major drug bust breakthrough
Three people were arrested for possession of drugs in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.
Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said initially two suspects, aged 31 and 27, were found in possession of 998 capsules of heroin and 65 pieces of crack cocaine as well as cash of R1,700, in Silverglen, Chatsworth.
A follow-up operation was conducted at New Germany in Pinetown where a drug lab was uncovered and a third suspect was arrested.
"A 21-year-old woman was found on the premises and was placed under arrest. On the property police seized various drugs, including 7,445 capsules of heroin; 595g of heroin powder; 126g of crystal meth; 112g of pure cocaine; 87g of large pieces of cocaine and a packet of crystal meth."
According to Naicker, 130,000 empty capsules, various drug paraphernalia and R78,840 in cash were seized by the police.
"The total value of the drugs seized is estimated at R1m," Naicker said.
The suspect will appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.
KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula said the drug bust was a "major" breakthrough for the province.
“Such operations are still ongoing as part of our Safer Festive Season operations. We continue to appeal to anyone who may have information on crime to contact Crime Stop on 086-001-0111.
"We also encourage people to download the MySAPS App on any iPhone or Android device. This app will allow users to provide tip-offs among others. These mediums will allow callers to remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence," Jula said.