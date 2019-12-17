Boy, 10, drowns in Umlazi river
The body of 10-year-old boy has been recovered from a river in Umlazi, south of Durban, after he drowned on Monday.
It is understood children were playing in the river when the boy got into difficulties.
Police divers from Durban Search and Rescue (SAR), K9 SAR and the metro police were called to the scene but deemed it unsafe to conduct a search.
#sapsKZN DBN #SAR divers & #K9SAR returned to the Umlazi river to continue with the search for a drowning victim. #K9 Lea conducted a surface search and indicated an area in the river. The body of the 10yr-old boy was recovered. Chatsworth #SAPS opened an inquest docket. ME pic.twitter.com/SdGGYpDbjs— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) December 17, 2019
Members returned to the scene on Tuesday. Police dog Lea conducted a surface search and indicated an area in the river where the body was.
A free-dive took place and the boy's body was recovered at a depth of five metres.
An inquest docket has been opened.