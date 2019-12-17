South Africa

Boy, 10, drowns in Umlazi river

17 December 2019 - 10:32 By Orrin Singh
Members of Durban Search and Rescue were called to the Umlazi river on Monday night after reports that a 10-year-old boy had drowned.
The body of 10-year-old boy has been recovered from a river in Umlazi, south of Durban, after he drowned on Monday. 

It is understood children were playing in the river when the boy got into difficulties. 

Police divers from Durban Search and Rescue (SAR), K9 SAR and the metro police were called to the scene but deemed it unsafe to conduct a search. 

Members returned to the scene on Tuesday. Police dog Lea conducted a surface search and indicated an area in the river where the body was.

A free-dive took place and the boy's body was recovered at a depth of five metres.

An inquest docket has been opened. 

