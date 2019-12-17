South Africa

'Kidnapped' EC siblings found at homeless shelter 870km from home

17 December 2019 - 18:23 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Siblings Sunick Ferreira and Ashley Olivier went missing in the Eastern Cape on Friday last week. They were found on Tuesday in Pretoria.
Siblings Sunick Ferreira, 12, and Ashley Olivier, 5, have been found - three days after they went missing in Cradock, in the Eastern Cape.

The children went missing on Friday after an arranged visit with their biological parents.

"It is alleged that the parents left with them shortly after the children were dropped off at their home for an arranged visit by a social worker. They left the premises with a travelling bag," said Capt Lariane Jonker on Tuesday.

“The grandfather and legal guardian of the minors reported the two siblings missing.”

The family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit in Cradock had urged the public to assist in finding them.

On Tuesday, police received and reacted to a tip-off and arrested the couple at a homeless shelter just outside Pretoria.

The minors were kept safe by police until they were handed over into the care of their grandfather.

The couple, both in their early 30s, are expected to appear in the Temba Magistrate's Court, north of Pretoria, on Wednesday. They face charges related to kidnapping and contravening a court order. 

