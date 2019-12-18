Mammoth 6-hour rescue operation to relocate pregnant 33kg python in Zimbali
A python weighing just more than 33kg has been rescued from the Zimbali Coastal Resort and Estate in KwaZulu-Natal.
Nick Evans, from KwaZulu-Natal Amphibian and Reptile Conversation, said he received a call from the owners of a property who said the python was under their porch.
Evans said while attempting the rescue, a bees nest was discovered and he was stung multiple times.
“I was getting stung on my head, between my eyes, on my ear, neck, arms, legs, everywhere! Apparently, once bees sting someone, it gives off a pheromone that other bees go for. So I got chased. I ran out the driveway and about 300 metres down the road. They were persistent.”
After recovering from the stings, he and his team got back to work to rescue the python. Six hours after arriving on site, the rescuers were able to coax the python out of its den.
“This morning I took her to Dangerous Creatures at Ushaka to collect data. She measured out at 4.060m (4m 6cm) and weighed a whopping 33.1kg. The veterinary team did an ultrasound on her and, yes, she is pregnant. Absolutely full of eggs. She looks like she's about to pop.”
Evans said the python would be housed until she lays her eggs.
“I consulted with Professor Graham Alexander, the authority on this species, and we agreed it would be best to house her until she lays. Otherwise she could struggle to find another den site. She and her babies will be released.”