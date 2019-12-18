South Africa

Mammoth 6-hour rescue operation to relocate pregnant 33kg python in Zimbali

18 December 2019 - 08:19 By Jessica Levitt
The python is ready to pop, say rescuers.
The python is ready to pop, say rescuers.
Image: Facebook/ KwaZulu-Natal Amphibian and Reptile Conversation

A python weighing just more than 33kg has been rescued from the Zimbali Coastal Resort and Estate in KwaZulu-Natal.

Nick Evans, from KwaZulu-Natal Amphibian and Reptile Conversation, said he received a call from the owners of a property who said the python was under their porch.

Evans said while attempting the rescue, a bees nest was discovered and he was stung multiple times.

I was getting stung on my head, between my eyes, on my ear, neck, arms, legs, everywhere! Apparently, once bees sting someone, it gives off a pheromone that other bees go for. So I got chased. I ran out the driveway and about 300 metres down the road. They were persistent.”

After recovering from the stings, he and his team got back to work to rescue the python. Six hours after arriving on site, the rescuers were able to coax the python out of its den.

It took six hours to rescue the python.
It took six hours to rescue the python.
Image: Facebook/ KwaZulu-Natal Amphibian and Reptile Conversation

“This morning I took her to Dangerous Creatures at Ushaka to collect data. She measured out at 4.060m (4m 6cm) and weighed a whopping 33.1kg. The veterinary team did an ultrasound on her and, yes, she is pregnant. Absolutely full of eggs. She looks like she's about to pop.”

Evans said the python would be housed until she lays her eggs. 

“I consulted with Professor Graham Alexander, the authority on this species, and we agreed it would be best to house her until she lays. Otherwise she could struggle to find another den site. She and her babies will be released.”

The python will be housed until she lays.
The python will be housed until she lays.
Image: Facebook/ KwaZulu-Natal Amphibian and Reptile Conversation

MORE

A deadly boomslang in your toilet? Yup, one was rescued by conservationists in KwaZulu-Natal

A venomous boomslang snake was rescued by the KZN Amphibian and reptile conservation centre last week.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Venomous snake rescued from fishing net in India

A local man was walking towards his house when he noticed the trapped krait and informed the forestry department.Snake rescuers arrived later and ...
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Python and leopard in a fight to the death

Tourists Mike and Suzie Moll were left surprised when they witnessed a rare brawl between a python and a leopard during a game drive.
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

WATCH | Massive python caught in hiding spot after killing a cat

A massive python was caught in a filthy hiding spot after killing a neighbourhood cat in a city in northern Thailand.
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Air Zimbabwe's last jet grounded News
  2. ‘Stop blaming Zuma!’ News
  3. Bloemfontein SPCA pleads for help after teen 'snaps dog's leg in half to test ... South Africa
  4. Doctors arrested after death of Johannesburg boy, post-surgery, get bail South Africa
  5. 'Drunk' Durban beachgoers cause havoc as traffic warden knocked over, cop and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X