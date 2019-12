A highly venomous snake was found trapped in a fishing net in India on November 28 2019.

A local man was walking towards his house when he noticed the trapped krait and informed the forestry department.

Snake rescuers arrived later and carefully cut the snake free, releasing it into the jungle.

According to sources, the 1.5m long banded krait was found in the Radha Gobindapur area of Mayurbhanj district.