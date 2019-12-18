WATCH | Loitering, broken bottles and filth force Transnet to close popular KZN beach

He said while the proposed action would be to the detriment of the broader community and visitors to Richards Bay, the port has opted for the higher obligation, which is the preservation of life, protection of its assets and safety of operations.

“Several safety and security incidents have occurred at Naval Island and the associated sites. Loud parties are held at night. Pollution, dumping of waste and litter are ongoing challenges, despite daily litter picking and regular clean-ups by TNPA,” said Sithole.

He added that the decision was not taken lightly and it was deeply regrettable that visitors would not be able to enjoy Naval Island and the surrounding sites this festive season.

“We will continue to engage with the city and police on a way forward,” Sithole added.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the KZN Sharks Board took the decision to close the beach at Scottburgh on the south coast.

Greg Thompson, acting head of operations, said due to fresh winds at the long weekend, the shark safety gear at Scottburgh beach moved out of its normal position.

“This led to the gear being removed from the water and bathing being closed. We are hoping that the gear will be rectified on Thursday, if conditions allow.”

Thompson said it would still be the lifeguards' discretion whether bathing is opened or banned, as the local river is still flowing through the bathing area which has led to poor water quality.