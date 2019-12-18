WATCH | Loitering, broken bottles and filth force Transnet to close popular KZN beach
Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has announced the indefinite closure of a popular beach and tourist destination in Richards Bay, northern KwaZulu-Natal, due to “inappropriate public use”.
In a media statement on Wednesday, TNPA said it had taken the decision to close Naval Island recreational area and surrounding sites at the Port of Richards Bay with immediate effect and until further notice.
This comes after ongoing incidents in which patrons were alleged to have misbehaved at the beach.
[WATCH] This is the reason Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has announced the indefinite closure of a popular beach and tourist destination in #RichardsBay, northern KwaZulu-Natal. #NavalIsland has been closed due to 'inappropriate public use' @TimesLIVE— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) December 18, 2019
Video: Supplied pic.twitter.com/O8vIUB9wxg
In terms of the port rules, TNPA may close the port from the public in the interest of maintaining safety, security, good order and protection of the environment.
The port sites now restricted to the public are Naval Island, the Action Cricket Shed, the Small Craft Harbour and the Dredger Reclaim Berth, near Alkantstrand.
“There will be controlled access to restaurants at the small craft harbour to allow actual patrons through, while prohibiting uncontrolled loitering in areas such as the parking lots. The grass area in front of the action cricket shed will be closed off to discourage parking, loitering and disorderly behaviour,” the statement read.
Richards Bay port manager Thami Sithole said there had been recurring inappropriate use of the sites.
“We appreciate that Naval Island and the other sites are popular recreational destinations in Richards Bay, especially over the busy festive holiday period. However, there has been recurring inappropriate use of the sites, despite our best efforts to encourage the community to act responsibly and to ensure that the island is properly maintained.”
He said while the proposed action would be to the detriment of the broader community and visitors to Richards Bay, the port has opted for the higher obligation, which is the preservation of life, protection of its assets and safety of operations.
“Several safety and security incidents have occurred at Naval Island and the associated sites. Loud parties are held at night. Pollution, dumping of waste and litter are ongoing challenges, despite daily litter picking and regular clean-ups by TNPA,” said Sithole.
He added that the decision was not taken lightly and it was deeply regrettable that visitors would not be able to enjoy Naval Island and the surrounding sites this festive season.
“We will continue to engage with the city and police on a way forward,” Sithole added.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the KZN Sharks Board took the decision to close the beach at Scottburgh on the south coast.
Greg Thompson, acting head of operations, said due to fresh winds at the long weekend, the shark safety gear at Scottburgh beach moved out of its normal position.
“This led to the gear being removed from the water and bathing being closed. We are hoping that the gear will be rectified on Thursday, if conditions allow.”
Thompson said it would still be the lifeguards' discretion whether bathing is opened or banned, as the local river is still flowing through the bathing area which has led to poor water quality.