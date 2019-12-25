Five-year-old boy spends all his savings on gifts for poor children
For the whole year he saved his money, hoping to treat himself to some toys.
But that changed when his mother encouraged him to spend his savings on disadvantaged children instead.
Five-year-old Denzhe Ndou, from Mossel Bay in the Western Cape, recently finished grade R at Milkwood Primary School.
“I am a sweet boy and I listen to my teacher,” he told TimesLIVE.
Denzhe said he started saving in December 2018 and had managed to put away R320. “The plan was for me to buy myself a racing car toy, robot toys and other toys," he said.
"When my mom told me that I need to spend money on disadvantaged kids, I was fine with it and happy to do it.”
So he went off to the local store and bought chips, cookies, juice and sweets for gift bags that he put together himself.
“I made 46 gift packets - but my sister Murangi took one packet,” he said, laughing.
Denzhe's mother Ndivhuwo described him as a loving boy who is full of energy, curious and outspoken.
“He asks a lot of questions and always has something to say. He is full of love and he loves going to church. His name means 'light' and we are happy to see him growing in the light of God.”
Denzhe has two hamsters, named Bebe and Benjamin. His hobbies include swimming and cycling, and he dreams of becoming a doctor one day.
Ndivhuwo explained that the reason behind her decision to encourage the good deed was for her son to understand the importance of giving. “We wanted him to know and understand that not all kids have got what we are able to give him every day.
“We felt that we should teach him to share from the little he has. They [our kids] are always taught that sharing is caring at their schools, but they will have a better understanding of that concept if us as parents introduce them to it, more especially when they are still young.
“As much as he saved up money for his toys, we are glad we challenged him to use it on something very fulfilling.”
After Ndivhuwo shared the story on the #ImStaying Facebook group, she was flooded with messages of support. She said Denzhe had also received toys and other gifts from the group.
“We all have our differences, but we are powerful together. We should teach them [kids] to be selfless now. If we get things right with them now, it's going to help our country tomorrow. Charity begins at home, so let's continue to teach our kids about giving, sharing and loving one another.”
“We are very proud of him and now he knows that after giving you receive even more. We hope and pray that this is the start of greater things in his life, as we are planning to help him do more next year.”
When asked if he would do the good deed again next year, Denzhe responded confidently: “Yes! Why not?"