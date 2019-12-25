Five-year-old boy spends all his savings on gifts for poor children

For the whole year he saved his money, hoping to treat himself to some toys.

But that changed when his mother encouraged him to spend his savings on disadvantaged children instead.

Five-year-old Denzhe Ndou, from Mossel Bay in the Western Cape, recently finished grade R at Milkwood Primary School.

“I am a sweet boy and I listen to my teacher,” he told TimesLIVE.

Denzhe said he started saving in December 2018 and had managed to put away R320. “The plan was for me to buy myself a racing car toy, robot toys and other toys," he said.

"When my mom told me that I need to spend money on disadvantaged kids, I was fine with it and happy to do it.”

So he went off to the local store and bought chips, cookies, juice and sweets for gift bags that he put together himself.

“I made 46 gift packets - but my sister Murangi took one packet,” he said, laughing.

Denzhe's mother Ndivhuwo described him as a loving boy who is full of energy, curious and outspoken.

“He asks a lot of questions and always has something to say. He is full of love and he loves going to church. His name means 'light' and we are happy to see him growing in the light of God.”