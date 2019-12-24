Beachgoers urged to keep safe amid shark scare and rough seas

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is appealing to beachgoers to only swim at beaches protected by lifeguards.

"NSRI are appealing to parents and caregivers to ensure that while their children are swimming they have responsible adult supervisors that are not distracted and are dedicated to supervising the children while they are in the water," said spokesperson Geoff McGregor.

In the Eastern Cape, McGregor said a shark warning remained in place at Oyster Bay, between Tsitsikamma and St Francis Bay, where a whale carcass washed up on the rocks at the hamlet's main beach on Thursday.

"Plettenberg Bay lifeguards assisted by NSRI Plettenberg Bay cleared bathers from the water at beaches in the Plettenberg Bay area after a three-metre great white shark was spotted approaching a bathing area on Tuesday morning.

"Beaches were reopened following an all-clear notice and lifeguards remain vigilant."