South Africa

SANParks calls for calm as more people accuse its rangers of violence

27 December 2019 - 17:32 By Naledi Shange
A screenshot where Nic Dlamini was allegedly assaulted by rangers at the Table Mountain National Park.
A screenshot where Nic Dlamini was allegedly assaulted by rangers at the Table Mountain National Park.
Image: Twitter/Lawrence Lindeque

Since news broke on Thursday that top SA cyclist Nic Dlamini had suffered a broken arm during a confrontation with SANPark rangers in the Silvermine section of the Table Mountain National Park, several people have come came forward to share their negative experiences with the park's rangers.

Another cyclist, Matthew Beers took to Twitter to say he had had a run-in with rangers in the same area before.

Another person said they had had a similar experience.

“I was also abused by SANParks rangers when I stopped on Silvermine Road one day.  They were hectic to me, accused me of stealing plants when I was picking up glass,”  said the  person.

But SANParks on Friday urged the public to stop hurling insults at the rangers, saying they would investigate the incident.

Spokesperson Reynold Thakuli said they would take statements from Dlamini, the rangers who were involved as well as the other witnesses who were on scene.

“We are also calling on all those who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and also make a statement. We also appeal to all to please stop speculating but rather respect the process. They should stop all the insults they are throwing at the rangers. This will not assist the process,” Thakuli said.

According to Thakuli, Dlamini suffered a broken arm when he resisted arrest from the rangers who believed that he had entered the park illegally. Dlamini was believed to have not paid the entry fee.

WATCH | Top SA cyclist Nic Dlamini suffers broken arm in permit dispute with Table Mountain park rangers

Top SA cyclist Nic Dlamini suffered a broken arm during an altercation with rangers at the Table Mountain National Park on Friday.
News
5 hours ago

“The rangers were alerted of the situation, found him and requested the entry ticket which he could not produce. It seems he was aggressive to the rangers and he resisted arrest. Unfortunately, he broke his arm as the scuffle ensued,” Thakuli told TimesLIVE.

The rangers took him to hospital when they learnt of his injury.

 “On his arrival, his colleagues or friends, were aggressive to the rangers. They wanted to take the keys to the SANParks bakkie,” Thakuli said.

READ MORE:

Deputy principal of Gauteng school and friend mowed down by taxi while cycling

Tributes are being shared for respected educator Janine Hopkins and a friend, who died after being struck by a taxi while riding tandem on a bicycle ...
News
3 weeks ago

Durban businessman cleared after deaths of two cyclists

Durban motorist Omesh Ramnarain, who was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment for the deaths of two cyclists on the M4 in 2016, is a free man.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. KZN girl, 8, stands to become multi-millionaire after adoptive granny dies South Africa
  2. Bricks dislodge under Johannesburg bridge, on a M1 south off-ramp South Africa
  3. Colorado bank robber throws cash in air, shouting 'Merry Christmas' World
  4. Richard Maponya receives wishes and praise from Cyril Ramaphosa on his 99th ... South Africa
  5. Man kills wife, himself in Christmas Eve shooting at Joburg mall South Africa

Latest Videos

Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
''It's now time to stop'': SA gender-based violence stats alarming in 2019
X