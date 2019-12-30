MTN accused in US court of paying 'protection money' to terrorists

Telecoms giant MTN on Monday said it was reviewing allegations raised in a US complaint that accuses several firms of paying protection money to militant Islamist groups in Afghanistan.

The complaint was filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia in Washington on Friday.

It alleges that the firms violated the US Anti-Terrorism Act by paying protection money to al Qaeda and the Taliban, thereby providing material support to known terrorist organisations.

It seeks damages on behalf of US military members and civilians killed or wounded in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2017.

"MTN is reviewing the details of the report and is consulting its advisers but remains of the view that it conducts its business in a responsible and compliant manner in all its territories," said the company in a statement.