South Africa

Three injured as tipper truck rolls on N2 near Durban

04 January 2020 - 16:29 By LWANDILE BHENGU
Three people were injured when a tipper truck carrying cinder blocks rolled on the southbound N2, near Claire Hills in Durban on Saturday morning.
Image: Supplied

Three people were injured when a tipper truck carrying cinder blocks rolled on the southbound N2, near Claire Hills in Durban on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

Emergency service workers at the scene had to use jaws of life to extricate one of the three passengers who were in the truck when the accident occurred.

“Medics from Netcare 911 and Life Response 24 assessed the scene and found that the truck had three male occupants one of whom was mechanically entrapped. eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services, SAPS Search and Rescue as well as Metro Police Search and Rescue used hydraulic tools to free the man from the wreckage,” said Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst.

All three men were treated on scene before being transported hospital.

