City to begin 'enforcement operations' against Greenmarket Square refugees

The City of Cape Town says it will soon begin “enforcement operations” against the group of refugees camping outside the Central Methodist Church in Greenmarket Square.

This is according to JP Smith, mayoral committee member for safety and security. It comes after two meetings this week with representatives from the refugees, Saps, home affairs and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The refugees have been protesting for months — previously outside the UNHCR offices on St Georges Mall — before they were forcefully removed in a chaotic scene on 30 October.

They have been demanding to be resettled in another country. Since then, most of the families have been living inside or outside the church.

The meeting on Wednesday was to address the demands put forward by the refugees, which included the provision of a safe temporary shelter, as well as for the UNHCR and home affairs to process their documents.