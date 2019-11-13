Court orders refugees camped outside UN offices in Pretoria to disperse

The high court in Pretoria on Wednesday ordered foreign nationals camping outside the Pretoria office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to vacate the area.

The refugees have been camping outside the offices since October 7, demanding to be sent to other countries because they fear xenophobic violence in SA.

The Brooklyn and Eastern Area Citizens’ Association and the Waterkloof Homeowners’ Association launched the court application for the removal of the refugees. They accused them of causing a nuisance in the area by defecating, urinating and undressing in public, among other acts.

Wednesday was the fourth day that the application was heard, following a change in the stance by the ministers of police and home affairs on whether they would oppose the application. While the ministers initially indicated they would abide by last week's court order, they later indicated that they intended to oppose the matter.