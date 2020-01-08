'Our cries have fallen on deaf ears' - Dedicated teachers help NW school without library or lab get 100% pass

Pupils and teachers at Ntolo Secondary School in Madidi village, in the North West, were on Wednesday celebrating a 100% matric pass rate for the first time in 27 years.

“It's really unbelievable, considering the dire situation of the lack of resources we find ourselves in … but we are happy for the community,” said principal Samuel Jeremiah Phillips.

Some of the daily challenges faced by teachers include a lack of study materials, no library and no laboratory.

Pupils also faced the burden of having to walk long distances to school. Some were from child-headed families.

“The situation was really dire. We had children who wanted to attend school even during holidays because they needed the meals provided by the department, because at home there is nothing," said Phillips.