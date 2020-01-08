South Africa

'Our cries have fallen on deaf ears' - Dedicated teachers help NW school without library or lab get 100% pass

08 January 2020 - 15:09 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Pupils and teachers at Ntolo Secondary School in the North West were emotional on Wednesday as they celebrated a 100% matric pass rate for the first time in 27 years.
Pupils and teachers at Ntolo Secondary School in the North West were emotional on Wednesday as they celebrated a 100% matric pass rate for the first time in 27 years.
Image: Supplied

Pupils and teachers at Ntolo Secondary School in Madidi village, in the North West, were on Wednesday celebrating a 100% matric pass rate for the first time in 27 years.

“It's really unbelievable, considering the dire situation of the lack of resources we find ourselves in … but we are happy for the community,” said principal Samuel Jeremiah Phillips. 

Some of the daily challenges faced by teachers include a lack of study materials, no library and no laboratory. 

Pupils also faced the burden of having to walk long distances to school. Some were from child-headed families. 

“The situation was really dire. We had children who wanted to attend school even during holidays because they needed the meals provided by the department, because at home there is nothing," said Phillips.

Bokgoni Tech - one of Gauteng's worst-performing schools in 2017 - achieved 100% pass in 2019

Bokgoni Technical School in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, was in 2017 one of the worst performing schools in Gauteng.
News
1 hour ago

The school is in the Bojanala Platinum district, which achieved an 89.6% pass rate, making it the best-performing district in the North West and joint sixth nationally, tying with Sedibeng East in Gauteng.

The North West recorded an 86.8% pass rate as a province - an improvement of 5.6 percentage points from 2018.

A pupil at Ntolo Secondary, Kabelo Poo, was among those who performed well. He obtained a bachelor degree pass and two distinctions. “I am so proud - not just for myself and classmates but for our teachers, who did their best to see us become number one,” he said.

He recalled how he had to ditch soccer, his social life and family responsibilities - sometimes sleeping at school to save time and avoid walking nearly 10km to class.

Principal Samuel Jeremiah Phillips, pupil Kabelo Poo and teacher Rabelani Ndou at Ntolo Secondary School in the North West.
Principal Samuel Jeremiah Phillips, pupil Kabelo Poo and teacher Rabelani Ndou at Ntolo Secondary School in the North West.
Image: Supplied

“If I left my home at 5.30am I would get to school at 7.35am. That's why we sometimes decided to sleep at school, so we could study more,” he said.

Poo is now hoping to study at the University of Cape Town (UCT) or at Wits in Johannesburg. 

Phillips said the school had over the years maintained a pass rate of between 83% and 89%. He described the 100% pass rate as "historical".



“Our teachers worked extremely hard. They went the extra mile and in some cases used their personal resources to ensure these pupils passed," he said.

He said while the achievement was unexpected, it was well deserved for staff, who started teaching as early as 6am and left late, often providing their own data so that pupils could use tablets. 

He hailed the teachers' commitment, for example by having extra lessons before pupils sat for the exams. Some teachers even helped to pay for pupils to conduct research, buy study guides and make photocopies. They would sometimes not get reimbursed because of the lack of finances at the school.

Teacher Rabelani Ndou said the achievement was bittersweet. “It is exciting and fulfilling that the pupils have all passed, but the conditions we work under are quite hectic. It is painful to get recognition only now, when our cries to get better services have fallen on deaf ears," he told TimesLIVE. 

Ndou said he hoped the 100% pass rate would prompt the department to provide additional resources.

MORE

Gauteng's oldest matric pupil was 36 and the youngest just 15

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi shared a few snapshots on Twitter of how the province fared ahead of the big announcement of the 2019 matric results by ...
News
23 hours ago

I had to be my daughter's voice, says mom of matric pupil with severe disability

The mother of a 2019 matric pupil who is unable to use her limbs or speak said the year had been tough
News
1 day ago

‘I am not going to die until I complete my matric’: pupil with cerebral palsy

Mandle Nkosi Mbatha looked his father in the eyes and said: 'I am not going to die until I reach my goals'
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Brace for more stage 6 load-shedding as Eskom breakdowns rise South Africa
  2. Ntate Richard Maponya, the grandfather of black business in SA, dies aged 99 South Africa
  3. ‘After I lost my father, I worked harder to achieve my dreams’: Matric top ... South Africa
  4. One of SA's top matriculants moved out of home, lived alone to prepare for ... South Africa
  5. Eskom COO on 'conveyor belt failures' and reports of R1.8bn in bonuses South Africa

Latest Videos

Australia's relentless bushfires: What we know so far
Mayor's mayhem
X