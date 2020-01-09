Man in two pairs of trousers hid six cellphones at OR Tambo International

Ground handling staff have been arrested with cellphones in their trousers as well as a hidden camera and perfume during ongoing stop-and-searches at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

Thirty-three people have been arrested at the airport since the start of the peak holiday season.

Airport spokesperson Samukelo Khambule, said in an update on Thursday that security operations on the terminal, or landside, part of the airport generated 11 cases of trespassing as part of a drive to remove loiterers.

“Searches on the airside of possible places of concealment led to the separate discoveries of five tools that could be used to open bags. The tools seized include a box cutter, a screwdriver and three items fashioned from pieces of metal,” she said.