Scholar transport catches fire in Midrand

15 January 2020 - 09:52 By Naledi Shange
A taxi transporting pupils to school caught alight in Midrand on Wednesday morning.
Image: Facebook / Geritha Raphela

A minibus taxi transporting a group of children to school caught fire in Noordwyk, Midrand, on Wednesday morning, the Johannesburg metro police department said.

“The driver managed to get all the children out of the vehicle in time and they were transferred to another vehicle so they could get to school on time,” said JMPD chief superintendent, Wayne Minnaar.

“No injuries were reported,” he added.

It was believed that the taxi was carrying both high school and primary schoolchildren.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze.

