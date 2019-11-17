Opinion & Analysis

Q&A with KZN education MEC Kwazi Mshengu on KZN school transport

KwaZulu-Natal is too poor to provide transport to school for all its pupils, says education MEC Kwazi Mshengu, whose own transport costs R90,000 a month. Chris Barron asked him...

17 November 2019 - 00:00 By CHRIS BARRON

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu says the province can't afford transport that will take pupils to school but his own transport costs R90,000 a month. 

How badly have pupils been affected by the storms?..

