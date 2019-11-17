Q&A with KZN education MEC Kwazi Mshengu on KZN school transport
KwaZulu-Natal is too poor to provide transport to school for all its pupils, says education MEC Kwazi Mshengu, whose own transport costs R90,000 a month. Chris Barron asked him...
17 November 2019 - 00:00
KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu says the province can't afford transport that will take pupils to school but his own transport costs R90,000 a month.
How badly have pupils been affected by the storms?..
