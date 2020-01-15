Tito Mboweni's attempt to promote 'VBS-linked' restaurant backfires
Tito Mboweni's attempt to promote a restaurant owned by EFF leader Julius Malema’s cousin has backfired, sparking a debate that he was “promoting VBS”.
The finance minister shared pictures of the restaurant on Vilakazi Street, Soweto, and said: “There is a new restaurant on Vilakazi Street. Check it out next time.”
There is a new restaurant on Vilakazi Street. Check it out next time. Kuthi huu!! pic.twitter.com/RfFy8KLDPn— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 13, 2020
In another tweet, he shared a paparazzi moment: “In Soweto, one always meets friendly people. Mr Vuyo Mabindela and colleagues of Vuyo’s Funeral Parlor.”
In Soweto, one always meets friendly people. Mr Vuyo Mabindela and colleagues of Vuyo’s Funeral Parlor. Vilakazi Restaurant. 13 January 2020. pic.twitter.com/azr6RvqWpa— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 13, 2020
Vilakazi Restaurant, Soweto, great fun! 13 January, 2020. Home sweet home. pic.twitter.com/8DrSFGIYYj— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 13, 2020
The restaurant, SUD, is managed by Tsholo Malema. It was allegedly funded by the now liquidated VBS Mutual Bank, Sunday Times reported in November.
According to the report, Malema allegedly used two trust funds and an account belonging to the upmarket Soweto restaurant to channel money from the bank.
Reacting to Mboweni's posts, many criticised him, saying it was “strange” that he did not know who owned SUD.
Here is a snapshot of the reactions: