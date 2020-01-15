Tito Mboweni's attempt to promote 'VBS-linked' restaurant backfires

The restaurant, SUD, is managed by Tsholo Malema. It was allegedly funded by the now liquidated VBS Mutual Bank, Sunday Times reported in November.

According to the report, Malema allegedly used two trust funds and an account belonging to the upmarket Soweto restaurant to channel money from the bank.

Reacting to Mboweni's posts, many criticised him, saying it was “strange” that he did not know who owned SUD.

Here is a snapshot of the reactions: