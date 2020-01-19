News

Two cases of children allegedly killing their parents haunt SA communities

19 January 2020 - 00:00 By GRAEME HOSKEN

The spectre of parricide — the killing of parents by their own children — has returned to haunt SA twice since the start of the new decade.

In one case, a prominent Pretoria family’s only son has been arrested for the attempted murder of his parents. In the other, a Free State woman has been charged with murdering her mother and stepfather before setting their bodies alight...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Minister orders criminal charges after state burials cost taxpayers millions News
  2. 'He's totally broken'- School sexual assault victims struggle to move on News
  3. There's a new sheriff in town, and his name is Godfrey Lebeya News
  4. Mpisane riches in tax spotlight News
  5. Gordhan foes smell blood in Eskom crisis News

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion