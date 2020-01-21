Enoch Mpianzi: a timeline of what we know

The death of 13-year-old Enoch Mpianzi has sent shock waves through the country.

The grade 8 Parktown Boys' High School pupil was confirmed dead on Friday after drowning while on a school orientation camp at a lodge in Brits, North West.

Here is a timeline of what we know so far:

Cause of death

Mpianzi drowned on Wednesday about 3pm during a grade 8 orientation camp at the Nyati Bush and River Breakaway after a homemade raft overturned in a strongly flowing river.

He was not wearing a life jacket as his parents “couldn't afford” to buy the one that was recommended by the school.