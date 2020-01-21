KZN truck theft syndicate bust and 11 suspects arrested

Investigators who worked tirelessly on the case were rewarded on Monday when they received information on the whereabouts of the cargo stolen from the truck.

Members of SAPS Umkomaas, TRT, Metro Police K9 unit and Amanzimtoti's crime prevention unit descended on a warehouse in Isipingo, where four suspects were apprehended and the stolen cargo seized. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Further investigations led the team to Jacobs in the Bluff, where the trailer and the container were found.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

While on the scene, police received more information which led the team to Isipingo CBD, where three more suspects and two vehicles used in the crimes where seized.

Follow-up investigations led the teams to KwaMakhutha, near Amanzimtoti, where the driver of the vehicle was found hiding and was arrested. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

It is understood he was the key figure in the syndicate.

Eleven suspects were arrested - four Chinese nationals, three South Africans, three Zimbabweans and one Nigerian.

Five vehicles used in the commission of crimes were seized and impounded. Goods worth about R1.5m were recovered.

It is understood investigations are ongoing, with the possibility of the syndicate being involved in many other crimes.

Police did not respond to queries for official comment but TimesLIVE has corroborated the information received via various sources.