'You don't take shortcuts': Parktown Boys’ parents assured of thorough investigation into camp death

Parents were not satisfied after a meeting with management of Parktown Boys’ High on Monday evening, the department of education has acknowledged.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said the meeting was called to explain to parents the processes that were under way at the school and their reasons for suspending classes on Monday to allow counselling to take place.

“It was more about assuring them on what they (counsellors) are doing, to make sure that they support their children.

“They also pleaded for parents to watch their children very closely,” he said.

Mabona said parents raised several concerns, for which the school did not have answers due to the probe that's under way.

“Some [parents] feel they wasted their time.

“Indeed, answers are not there and some would say that you must move with the speed that is required, but remember, with sensitive investigations like this, you don’t rush it, you don’t take shortcuts.

“You make sure you interact with everyone who is involved and everyone who might have been a witness, and make sure you gather information as far as possible.”