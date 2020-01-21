South Africa

Well-known Pietermaritzburg businesswoman found murdered in her car

21 January 2020 - 11:02 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Pietermaritzburg socialite and businesswoman Kavitha Nerputh was strangled with a cellphone charger cable.
Pietermaritzburg socialite and businesswoman Kavitha Nerputh was strangled with a cellphone charger cable.
Image: via Facebook

Pietermaritzburg is reeling after the murder of well-known socialite and businesswoman Kavitha Nerputh on Monday night.

Nerputh was strangled with a cellphone charger cable. Her body was found in her car, which was parked at Alexandra Park.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said Alexandra police were investigating  a murder case that was opened after a woman’s body was found inside a motor vehicle in Alexandra Road, Scottsville, at 7.30pm.

“It is suspected that the 41-year-old woman was strangled as she was found inside the vehicle with all doors locked. The police broke the back door of the vehicle to remove the body,” she said.

Nerputh became a social media hit in 2017 when she threw her then four-year-old daughter a R100,000 carnival-theme birthday party.

She was later embroiled in a two-year court battle to stop a former friend from harassing her on social media.

She won the case in March last year when the court ordered her former friend to stay away from her and granted Nerputh's request for a protection order.

Happiness keeps you sweet, sorrows keep you human, life keeps you humble, success keeps you glowing, the love of your Family keeps you motivated and God keeps moving you forward . 🧿❤️🙏

Posted by Sofia Kavitha Foreverwell on Sunday, January 12, 2020

Nerputh used social media to market her company, which sold a weight-loss product called Foreverwell Tea.

Tributes poured in on social media on Wednesday morning, with many of her friends and clients describing her as a dynamic, larger-than-life woman, who lived for her children.

MORE

Sandra Munsamy's alleged kidnappers moved to maximum-security KZN prison

Four men implicated in the multi-million-rand kidnapping case of Durban businesswoman Sandra Munsamy are being detained at SA's only super-maximum ...
News
1 day ago

Cops find murdered Pietermaritzburg gym owner's car

A vehicle belonging to a woman, who was murdered in her Pietermaritzburg home, was recovered on Thursday night.
News
4 months ago

Warrants of arrest issued for gardener linked to Summerstrand couple's axe murder

Police have issued warrants of arrest for a suspect in the double murder case of elderly couple Andre Saaiman 65, and Lydia Saaiman 69, who were ...
News
22 hours ago

KZN man arrested for murder after three-year-old dies from savage beating

A 29-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man was arrested the murder of his girlfriend's three-year-old daughter after the toddler succumbed to her injuries ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. KZN woman dies after falling off bridge South Africa
  2. Drowned Parktown Boys' High teen's parents 'couldn't afford life jacket' News
  3. Julius Malema’s ex-lawyer in debt standoff News
  4. 'Boyfriend' caught after intern doctor's body found behind locked door South Africa
  5. Lesotho police in search for Prime Minister's wife implicated in murder News

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X