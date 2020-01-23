QUOTES | Accountability, dignity and mourning: Malema to Enoch Mpianzi's family

EFF leader Julius Malema has offered to help the family of Parktown Boys’ High School pupil Enoch Mpianzi with legal costs and arrangements for the funeral.

Malema, who visited the family on Wednesday, said the legal team would be led by advocates Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and Laurence Hodes.

The 13-year-old died last week at a school camp in the North West. The family is yet to announce funeral arrangements.

Here is Malema's word to the family in five quotes.

School must be held accountable

“The school in particular should be held accountable. Parktown Boys’ reputation is degenerating extremely fast, and it means something is wrong there. We can only help this school if someone takes full responsibility. Their heads must roll, and someone must take the blame.”

Lawyers on standby

“Our lawyers are on standby, willing to intervene, in the capacity of your family. You don’t have to pay anything. They have volunteered themselves and they want to help. There are no restrictions in place.”

Passing of Enoch

“Through the passing of Enoch we have lost the future of the Mpianzi family, the future of the country and the future of the continent and we must ensure no young person is ever lost to us in this manner again.”

Dignified send-off

“Our support to the family does not in any way put any condition or impose ourselves into this family, we are genuinely here to support you. We will not bring him back, the least we can do is give him a dignified send-off and make sure that justice is served.”

South Africans support

“South Africans are fully behind [us] and in this case, black and white. Nonsense like this should never be tolerated by any of us, irrespective of our skin colour, or political affiliation, religion, or any other matter. ”

Treat mourning families

“We really apologise on the [lodge's] behalf. That’s not how we treat mourning families in our country or continent. We give them some level of respect. When the mother had to jump gates, get carried over fence, the owners of that resort should have been embarrassed.”