Lodge 'should be embarrassed' over locking out Enoch's parents: Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema says the owners of the lodge in the North West where Enoch Mpianzi died last week "should be embarrassed" after the family of the grade 8 pupil were met with locked gates at the property on Tuesday.

“We really apologise on their behalf. That’s not how we treat mourning families in our country [or] continent. We give them some level of respect … When the mother had to jump gates, get carried over fences … the owners of that resort should be embarrassed," he said.

Malema was speaking at the family's home in Malvern, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

He hailed the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) for entering the property with the family - despite the move being criticised on social media as trespassing.

“I want to thank the human rights commission for zooming in swiftly into the space and making sure this matter receives the attention it deserves,” he said.