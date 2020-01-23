From calls for justice to SAHRC offering legal help: six must-read stories on Enoch Mpianzi

SA calls for justice. EFF calls for accountability. SAHRC offers legal assistance. Anto Mpianzi breaks her silence. Gate slammed on the Mpianzi family at Brits lodge. Citizens gather outside Parktown Boys’ High School.

These are six must-read articles on the tragic death of 13-year-old Enoch Mpianzi.

Calls for justice

Mzansi has called for justice for Enoch after the Parktown Boys' High pupil was found dead on Friday morning.

The 13-year-old drowned while on a school orientation camp at Nyati Bush and River Break lodge in Brits, North West, on Wednesday.