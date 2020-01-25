Salie-Hlophe lets fly at deputy judge president over complaint to JSC

Salie-Hlophe was reacting to a complaint on Tuesday in which Goliath told the Judicial Service Commission Hlophe and his wife should be investigated for “gross misconduct”.

Saying she had copied her response to the office of the chief justice, Salie-Hlophe said Goliath’s allegations against her were “palpably untruthful”.

At best, she said, they could be called “eloquently stated gossip, designed and orchestrated to ridicule me in the course of pursuing an agenda of destruction”.

She added: “The complaint is simply a bitter spew to oust the judge president, the ambition to succeed him and to garner herself the entitlement she believes she is rather more suitable for.”

Salie-Hlophe said Goliath’s claim that she was involved in managing the Western Cape High Court was a fabrication. “Goliath is delusional in her averments that I have liberties and working conditions which are not otherwise extended and exercised by other colleagues,” she said.

Turning to Goliath’s claims about her marriage to the 60-year-old judge president, Salie-Hlophe, 45, said it was “inconceivable” that a “fellow woman and judge” would air such matters in a judicial complaint.