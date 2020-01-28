Principal removed from Gauteng school after pupil's brutal killing
The principal of Graceland Education Centre in Germiston was removed from the school as a precaution on Tuesday while an investigation into the circumstances around the death of grade 9 pupil Laticia Jansen continues.
Jansen, 15, was stabbed, raped and burnt to death. Her body was found in the bush near Elsburg last week during a search by residents and her grandmother.
It was initially alleged that the school failed to assist the child's grandmother when she reported her missing.
Principal Patricia Peters will report to the education department's district office, starting on Wednesday, until the investigation is complete.
“Peters has been [removed as a precaution] from the school with immediate effect,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.
Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has also ordered the termination of the scholar transport service provider's contract.
"The new scholar transport service provider has been appointed to transport learners to and from school effectively," said Mabona.
“We are informed Laticia and a group of learners from Dukathole in Germiston were on Wednesday January 22 left behind by the departmental scholar transport and unfortunately had to turn back home," the department said on Sunday.
"It seems Laticia was left behind by her peers while walking back home - apparently after complaining about a heavy school bag, which she was trying to fix. That was the last time she was seen by her peers.”
Lesufi told the family over the weekend that if the school was in the wrong he would act decisively.
“It is alleged that the scholar transport started a tendency of departing earlier than scheduled, as a result leaving many learners behind, which is a serious concern for us," he said at the time.
A team was sent to the school on Monday to offer counselling to staff and pupils