Principal removed from Gauteng school after pupil's brutal killing

The principal of Graceland Education Centre in Germiston was removed from the school as a precaution on Tuesday while an investigation into the circumstances around the death of grade 9 pupil Laticia Jansen continues.

Jansen, 15, was stabbed, raped and burnt to death. Her body was found in the bush near Elsburg last week during a search by residents and her grandmother.

It was initially alleged that the school failed to assist the child's grandmother when she reported her missing.

Principal Patricia Peters will report to the education department's district office, starting on Wednesday, until the investigation is complete.

“Peters has been [removed as a precaution] from the school with immediate effect,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.