Lifestyle

Why don't you know about Chicken Licken's 'secret menu'? Cause it's secret ...

08 October 2019 - 06:20 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Chicken Licken has a 'secret menu' and Mzansi is lovin' it!
Chicken Licken has a 'secret menu' and Mzansi is lovin' it!
Image: Chicken Licken website

Ssssshhhhh ... It's a secret!

Chicken Licken has a “secret menu” that has been kept under wraps since 2014.

According to a Food24 report, the “secret menu” can only be accessed through the Chicken Licken website.

Recently, a woman identified as Lesa Twala left Twitter divided after she let people in on the “secret”.

“How old were you when you realised that Chicken Licken had a secret menu?” she asked.

Responding, the fast-food chain said: “The first thing about the Secret Menu is: You do not talk about the Secret Menu.”

What's with all the secrecy, you ask? Well, here's the 411:

The “secret menu” comes in a black box, not the orange one with the signature cock's head.

It contains five items: four sandwiches (two chicwich and two cheesewich) and a burger.

When you try to order anything from the menu at a restaurant, the cashiers will probably pretend they don't know what you are talking about.

Reactions 

A fan fave so far? Well, if social media reactions are anything to go by we can safely say that Mzansi sure is lovin' it — Hi McDonald's, *wink wink*

Here is a snapshot of the reactions:

MORE

Hilarious reactions to Mbalula's 'stolen' Chicken Licken tweet - 'whose craving is it anyway?'

Twitter needs answers from transport minister Fikile Mbalula regarding the Chicken Licken meal picture he stole.
News
1 week ago

Taking chicken to the people

Fast-food chain Galito's is on an expansion drive, hoping to open another 200 stores in SA over the next three to four years, says CEO Louis ...
Business
1 month ago

Fowl! Appeal committee finally kills off Chicken Licken's colonialism ad

Chicken Licken’s attempt to save a banned TV ad about colonialism has failed.
News
7 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Serena Williams uses her husband as wig stand Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | Have you 'herd' about the gift Ramaphosa gave the royals? Lifestyle
  3. Basetsana Kumalo pens 'cathartic' memoir: There were days it cut so deep Lifestyle
  4. Meghan Markle's best & worst fashion moments from her royal tour of SA The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. What the Twitter fashion police thought of Somizi & Mohale's wedding The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

'I happen to be a lampshade': Duduzane’s side of events in 5 quotes
Styling at the Daisies | Five of the best dressed at Rocking the Daisies 2019
X