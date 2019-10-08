Why don't you know about Chicken Licken's 'secret menu'? Cause it's secret ...

Ssssshhhhh ... It's a secret!

Chicken Licken has a “secret menu” that has been kept under wraps since 2014.

According to a Food24 report, the “secret menu” can only be accessed through the Chicken Licken website.

Recently, a woman identified as Lesa Twala left Twitter divided after she let people in on the “secret”.

“How old were you when you realised that Chicken Licken had a secret menu?” she asked.