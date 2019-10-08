Why don't you know about Chicken Licken's 'secret menu'? Cause it's secret ...
Ssssshhhhh ... It's a secret!
Chicken Licken has a “secret menu” that has been kept under wraps since 2014.
According to a Food24 report, the “secret menu” can only be accessed through the Chicken Licken website.
Recently, a woman identified as Lesa Twala left Twitter divided after she let people in on the “secret”.
“How old were you when you realised that Chicken Licken had a secret menu?” she asked.
How old were you when you realised that Chicken Licken had a secret menu ? pic.twitter.com/sf3dl4RwSR— tumblrkid (@lesatwala) August 29, 2019
Responding, the fast-food chain said: “The first thing about the Secret Menu is: You do not talk about the Secret Menu.”
The first thing about the Secret Menu is: You do not talk about the Secret Menu. https://t.co/8mZ7QYzcF2— Chicken Licken (@ChickenLickenSA) August 30, 2019
What's with all the secrecy, you ask? Well, here's the 411:
The “secret menu” comes in a black box, not the orange one with the signature cock's head.
It contains five items: four sandwiches (two chicwich and two cheesewich) and a burger.
When you try to order anything from the menu at a restaurant, the cashiers will probably pretend they don't know what you are talking about.
Reactions
A fan fave so far? Well, if social media reactions are anything to go by we can safely say that Mzansi sure is lovin' it — Hi McDonald's, *wink wink*
Here is a snapshot of the reactions:
So Chicken Licken has a new item on their Secret Menu :— Habib[i] (@haybee_69) May 25, 2019
🤩CHEESEWITCH🤩
And the usual CHICKWITCH
You can thank me later :) 🥰
RT for awareness
The Chicken Licken secret menu is totes amazeballs. Much excite. Pity they can't be trusted with a secret. Awks.— Neels van Rooyen (@weirdolddude) May 12, 2014
Finally! Chicken Licken secret menu 😫 thank you baby girl for the plug @lesatwala ! pic.twitter.com/prfUilVWmi— wavy kid. (@Vuyo_imakool) August 31, 2019
I can confirm that this is true😩👌.. All my life i ddnt know that chicken licken has a secret menu 🙆♂️ pic.twitter.com/lY5d925Xls— The Only One (@Othandobish) September 5, 2019
The sandwiches from Chicken Licken's secret menu slap so hard! 🔥👌🏾😭— Nyelenzi (@Que_Meister) September 23, 2019