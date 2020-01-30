South Africa

KZN man 'caught red-handed' printing security, matric and tertiary certificates

30 January 2020 - 11:56 By Orrin Singh
A KZN man has been arrested for forgery and fraud after allegedly printing security, matric and tertiary certificates.
Image: Esa Alexander

A man in northern KwaZulu-Natal was arrested after being “caught red-handed” printing fake security, matric and tertiary certificates on Wednesday. 

Sources close to the investigation told TimesLIVE the man, believed to be a Zimbabwean, was printing the certificates when police made the arrest. 

“About 7pm, members of Pongola crime prevention received information of a Zimbabwean who was making fake PSiRA (Private Security Industry Regulation Act), matric and tertiary certificates. Members reacted on the information and found the suspect in the process of printing the certificates.”

The man was arrested and charged with fraud and forgery.

The certificates and laptops were seized. 

Earlier on Wednesday, police arrested two woman near Mtunzini, northern KZN, for allegedly submitting fraudulent matric certificates to a tertiary institution on registration day. 

It is unclear whether the incidents are related. 

Police had not responded to queries at the time of publication. 

