Biggest HIV vaccine trial halted after early results show it fails to protect against infection

SA researchers are disappointed by the discontinuation of the country’s largest HIV vaccine trial, after early results showed it did not protect against HIV infection.

HTVN 702/Uhambo trial, which enrolled more than 5,000 HIV-negative participants aged between 18 and 35 at 14 sites across the country, has been stopped early after an independent data and safety monitoring board found it was ineffective. The study was the world’s first HIV vaccine efficacy study conducted in SA since 2009. It was the modified version of a vaccine that showed a modest protection against HIV in Thailand a decade ago. The study is one of three HIV vaccine efficacy studies under way in SA.

When the trial was halted, at least 60% of patients had been in it for 18 months. In the group given the vaccine, 129 patients were infected with HIV, while 123 were administered the trial's placebo arm.

Glenda Gray, president and CEO of the Medical Research Council of SA and professor of paediatrics at Wits University, who led the study, said the latest results were disappointing, but scientists would not rest until they found an effective long-term preventive therapy against HIV.

“We are very disappointed at the latest results. It is not an outcome that we wanted, but we have delivered an answer to the world, that the vaccine is ineffective against HIV, which is a formidable enemy that we are fighting,” she said.

“If the vaccine had worked it would have been a big step forward. For us this result highlights that HIV hasn’t gone away ... that the rate of infection is still very high in SA. This shows that even though we have the largest antiretroviral therapy in the world, this hasn’t dented the levels of new HIV infections in SA.”