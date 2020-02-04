South Africa

KZN man killed, tied up, wrapped in blanket and stuffed into bakkie

04 February 2020 - 17:38 By Orrin Singh
Three men will appear in court on a charge of murder after the body of a 23-year-old man was found in the bakkie in which they were travelling. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com Bjoern Wylezich

Police in mid-Illovo along the KwaZulu-Natal coast made a gruesome discovery on Monday when they found the body of a 23-year-old man bound by his hands and legs, wrapped in a blanket and shoved into the back of a bakkie.

According to Magma Security, they had received a call about a suspicious vehicle driving on a farm in the Eston area.

A chase ensued and the vehicle was stopped by members, who were assisted by RTI.

Once the vehicle was stopped the driver was questioned about blood on one of the vehicle's doors. The driver allegedly said “they were out hunting and that was animal blood”.

Members inspected the bin of the vehicle and saw, through the canopy, human feet tied with rope and the rest of the body wrapped in a blanket.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident and said three people aged between 25 and 33 were arrested.

“It is alleged that on February 3 2020 around 9am, a 26-year-old man was severely assaulted by known suspects. His body was loaded into the back of the bakkie. The vehicle was intercepted by the security company on the R603 in Eston.”

Gwala said the victim’s hands and legs were tied with string.

“Three suspects were placed under arrest and the vehicle was impounded.”

She said the suspects were expected to appear in the Richmond magistrate's court on  February 5 to face a charge of murder.

