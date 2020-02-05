'Malema, I want my vote back,' says mom of slain DUT student a year after his death

The mother of slain Durban University of Technology student Mlungisi Madonsela says she wants her vote back from the EFF.

Zodwa Madonsela spoke out publicly for the first time during a commemoration organised by students at the university on Wednesday.

It's been a year since her son was shot dead outside DUT, allegedly by a security guard, during clashes between campus security and students.

The National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute the matter due to a lack of evidence.