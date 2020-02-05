This is how City Power kept the lights on during load-shedding

City Power on Tuesday explained how its “ripple-relay” technology has kept load-shedding at bay.

It was through this technology, which is functional in some parts of Johannesburg, that City Power kept the lights on last week when Eskom clients were plunged into darkness.

The technology “allows us to remotely switch off power guzzlers like geysers to help save electricity,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

City Power has about 390,000 customers. Scattered all around the city, less than half of them have smart meters, which allow for individual households that are consuming too much power to be temporarily switched off.

Mangena said that around 150,000 smart meters were rolled out. “Some of them are offline due to maintenance and load limiting on them is not working,” he said.