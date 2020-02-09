South Africa

UFH student dies after stabbing on campus

09 February 2020 - 15:45 By Sino Majangaza
Yonela Boli
Yonela Boli
Image: Supplied

A University of Fort Hare student was stabbed to death on the Alice campus on Saturday morning.

DispatchLIVE reported that Yonela Boli, 24, a MSc geology student, died at Victoria Hospital in Alice.

Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said Boli had arrived at the hospital at about 4am on Saturday with a 3cm stab wound in his back.

Kupelo said Boli was immediately seen by the doctor on duty but died an hour later when he went into cardiac arrest.

UFH director of institutional advancement Tandi Mapukata said both Boli and the suspect were registered students.

Mapukapa said the suspect, a senior student and close friend of Boli, had been arrested.

Provincial police spokesperson Khaya Thonjeni said the suspect would appear in the Alice magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face a charge of murder.

MORE

Seventh suspect arrested over Eastern Cape cop murder

On December 3 last year, police constable Lonwabo Soga was brutally gunned down while attending to a call-out in Coffee Bay in the Eastern Cape.
News
7 hours ago

Row erupts over pupils 'kicked out' of private school hostel in Eastern Cape

A group of pupils from the Dutywa Centre of Excellence are sleeping at a local B&B after being booted out the school hostel on Wednesday.
News
2 days ago

PE businessman bitten by Cape cobra after opening desk drawer

An Eastern Cape businessman is in ICU at a Port Elizabeth hospital after being bitten by a Cape Cobra at his office.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Public protector digs deep into Aaron Motsoaledi's past News
  2. Maggots in mouth: family claims R11m from KZN health department South Africa
  3. Gauteng businessman arrested for alleged R186m investment scam South Africa
  4. Sell 'elitist' SAA - Gwede Mantashe News
  5. Two 'suspected' cases of coronavirus in KZN have been 'dispelled': KZN health South Africa

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?
X