South Africa

Grade 11 girl dies after taking poison at home in Vereeniging

11 February 2020 - 16:25 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The Gauteng education department is mourning the death of another pupil, this time a grade 11 pupil from Tharabollo Secondary School in Vereenging.
The Gauteng education department is mourning the death of another pupil, this time a grade 11 pupil from Tharabollo Secondary School in Vereenging.
Image: THE TIMES

Gauteng's education department is again mourning, this time over the death of a grade 11 pupil from Tharabollo Secondary School in Vereeniging who committed suicide at home.

The 17-year-old’s death means that so far this academic year, at least 12 Gauteng pupils have died.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the incident occurred at the pupil's home on Sunday.

“It is alleged the pupil drank poison while alone at home. Upon being found, she was taken to Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, where she was certified dead on arrival,” he said.

He said circumstances surrounding the incident were unknown, but police were investigating.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has sent his condolences to the pupil’s family.

Mabona said the department had sent its psycho-social unit to support and provide counselling to the school community and bereaved family.

MORE

Two more Gauteng pupils die, taking total to 10 so far this year

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has reiterated a call for spiritual leaders to intervene as more pupils have been reported dead.
News
1 day ago

Five Gauteng pupils confirmed dead in the first week of February

Gauteng department of education has confirmed that the number of pupils who have died in the province since the beginning of February has risen to ...
News
3 days ago

Pupil dies after falling from high school balcony in Randburg

A male pupil died after he fell from the second floor at Ferndale High School in Randburg on Tuesday morning.
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Public protector digs deep into Aaron Motsoaledi's past News
  2. 'I can’t wait to drive past my ex in my new car': R114m Powerball winner South Africa
  3. Sell 'elitist' SAA - Gwede Mantashe News
  4. UFH student dies after stabbing on campus South Africa
  5. Maggots in mouth: family claims R11m from KZN health department South Africa

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies
X