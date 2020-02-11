Prasa's Western Cape boss replaced and put on paid leave

Metrorail’s manager in the Western Cape, Richard Walker, has been put on paid leave amid “multiple challenges and lapses”, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) said on Tuesday.

Regional engineering manager Raymond Maseko will take over with immediate effect, said Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa.

In a statement, Mgitywa said Prasa administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo had visited all the agency’s regions since assuming sole responsibility for the organisation in December.

“The Western Cape region has so far proven to be the most troubled,” said the statement, and as a result passengers and stakeholders had lost confidence in the business.