South Africa

WATCH | Cash van bombed, driver shot in face during Kempton Park heist

11 February 2020 - 09:33 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The crime scene after a cash van was robbed in Kempton Park.
The crime scene after a cash van was robbed in Kempton Park.
Image: Yusuf Abramjee

The driver of a cash-in-transit vehicle was shot in the face during a heist in Kempton Park.

National police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said the van was ambushed at the corner of Bontebok Avenue and the R25 (P91) in Terenure on Monday.

It was travelling towards Silverton when the occupants of three vehicles, who were carrying rifles and handguns, opened fire, bringing it to a halt, said Muridili.

The gang fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money after the van was blown up.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said an ER24 branch manager came across the scene at about 6.30pm and intervened when it was safe.

“Upon further assessment, he found that the security guard sustained a gunshot wound to the face. He treated and stabilised the man at the scene, before the man was flown by medical helicopter to hospital.”

Anyone with information can call Crime Stop 0860 010 111 or send tip-offs on the MySAPS app.

MORE

WATCH | Cash van set alight after brazen heist on Malibongwe Drive

Two vehicles, including the cash-in-transit van, were set alight after a brazen heist in Malibongwe Drive near Cosmo City on Monday evening
News
3 weeks ago

R1m reward offered after cash van bombing in Gauteng

Cash-in-transit company SBV Services is offering a reward of up to R1m for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a gang that bombed an ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Valuable evidence lost as community loots cash van after heist

National police say valuable evidence was lost when community members looted a cash van after a heist in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Public protector digs deep into Aaron Motsoaledi's past News
  2. 'I can’t wait to drive past my ex in my new car': R114m Powerball winner South Africa
  3. Sell 'elitist' SAA - Gwede Mantashe News
  4. UFH student dies after stabbing on campus South Africa
  5. Major drug haul at OR Tambo as hundreds of fans gather to welcome home Miss ... South Africa

Latest Videos

#Oscars2020: 5 biggest wins from the 92nd annual Oscars
#Oscars2020: 5 biggest wins from the 92nd annual Oscars
X