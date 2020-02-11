South Africa

POLL | Is a R9bn man-made beach in Gauteng worth it?

11 February 2020 - 09:15 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Balwin Properties says it is taking apartment living to the next level by making resort-lifestyle living a reality.
Balwin Properties says it is taking apartment living to the next level by making resort-lifestyle living a reality.
Image: Balwin Properties via Twitter

Gauteng is getting a waterfront and man-made beach worth R9bn.

Balwin Properties recently announced that the Munyaka development, which will be built in Midrand, will have the “largest crystal-clear lagoon in the southern hemisphere”.

Munyaka means “crystal” in Venda.

The development will see the construction of luxury apartments that will range in price from R799,000 to R1,974,900.

Social media was abuzz at the news, with many saying the money being spent on creating the beach could be used to build homes for the poor. 

However, CEO of Balwin Properties, Steve Brookes, said the development would “create opportunities”.

“By bringing the beach to Pretoria we are taking apartment living to the next level by making resort-lifestyle living a reality.

“This development will also have the signature lifestyle centre that has become synonymous with Balwin Properties, including a fully equipped gym, squash court, restaurant, concierge, laundromat, cinema room, function room and state-of-the-art security.

“The continuous promenade around the lagoon is perfect for sunset strolls and it will connect the different amenities around the lagoon,” said Brookes in a statement.

MORE

Pet sheep Lammie’s walks are like leading a lamb to the water

Langebaan businessman Jaco Kotze and his pet sheep Lammie, who turn heads with their daily walks on the beach, may have redefined which four-legged ...
News
2 days ago

The Seychelles makes for a unbelievable holiday at any age

Having visited the islands as a child and again in her twenties, Andrea Nagel returns and discovers that her personal 'Garden of Eden' hasn't lost ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Hout Bay resident stuck up to her shoulders in a ‘sinkhole’ on beach

A Hout Bay resident and her dogs were unhurt after being caught in a 'sinkhole' on the beach
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Public protector digs deep into Aaron Motsoaledi's past News
  2. 'I can’t wait to drive past my ex in my new car': R114m Powerball winner South Africa
  3. Sell 'elitist' SAA - Gwede Mantashe News
  4. UFH student dies after stabbing on campus South Africa
  5. Major drug haul at OR Tambo as hundreds of fans gather to welcome home Miss ... South Africa

Latest Videos

#Oscars2020: 5 biggest wins from the 92nd annual Oscars
#Oscars2020: 5 biggest wins from the 92nd annual Oscars
X