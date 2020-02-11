POLL | Is a R9bn man-made beach in Gauteng worth it?
Gauteng is getting a waterfront and man-made beach worth R9bn.
Balwin Properties recently announced that the Munyaka development, which will be built in Midrand, will have the “largest crystal-clear lagoon in the southern hemisphere”.
Munyaka means “crystal” in Venda.
The development will see the construction of luxury apartments that will range in price from R799,000 to R1,974,900.
Social media was abuzz at the news, with many saying the money being spent on creating the beach could be used to build homes for the poor.
Back in SA....with crime capital Johannesburg in line for a man made sea.../ beach...ocean....to the tune of billions...can anybody believe this ??— Leonie Arries (@aleoniea) February 9, 2020
So with everything in South Africa going down hill we’re building a beach in Johannesburg worth R9 billion?— the real MVP (@Ayaxmtimkulu) February 9, 2020
However, CEO of Balwin Properties, Steve Brookes, said the development would “create opportunities”.
“By bringing the beach to Pretoria we are taking apartment living to the next level by making resort-lifestyle living a reality.
“This development will also have the signature lifestyle centre that has become synonymous with Balwin Properties, including a fully equipped gym, squash court, restaurant, concierge, laundromat, cinema room, function room and state-of-the-art security.
“The continuous promenade around the lagoon is perfect for sunset strolls and it will connect the different amenities around the lagoon,” said Brookes in a statement.