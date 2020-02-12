South Africa

WATCH | Cash van blown apart in heist near Mondeor

12 February 2020 - 08:59 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Suspects in two Ford Rangers and a Ford Kuga ambushed the cash van.
Image: Yusuf Abramjee

Another cash-in-transit van has been bombed, this time near Mondeor, south of Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said the vehicle was travelling on the R550 on the side of De Deur when it was attacked on Tuesday.

Suspects travelling in two Ford Rangers and a white Ford Kuga ambushed the van and then used explosives to blow it apart.

They fled with an undisclosed sum of money. No injuries were reported.

On Monday, the driver of a cash-in-transit vehicle was shot in the face during a heist in Kempton Park.

The van was travelling towards Silverton when the occupants of three vehicles, carrying rifles and handguns, opened fire and forced it to stop.

