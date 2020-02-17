R638,000 drug bust in Colesberg after cops chase down 'fleeing duo'

A routine patrol on the N1 near Colesberg became a car chase, with police in pursuit of suspected drug dealers, on Saturday night.

Northern Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Dimakatso Mooi said members of the Colesberg highway patrol spotted a “suspicious motor vehicle with two occupants inside” about 11pm.

The vehicle allegedly sped off when it was stopped. A chase ensued.

Once they were brought to a halt, the men in the vehicle were allegedly found with drugs with an estimated value of R638,000 and an undisclosed amount of cash.

A case of dealing in drugs was opened against the pair, aged 28 and 34.

They are expected to appear before the Colesberg magistrate's court soon.