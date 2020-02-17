R638,000 drug bust in Colesberg after cops chase down 'fleeing duo'
17 February 2020 - 13:34
A routine patrol on the N1 near Colesberg became a car chase, with police in pursuit of suspected drug dealers, on Saturday night.
Northern Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Dimakatso Mooi said members of the Colesberg highway patrol spotted a “suspicious motor vehicle with two occupants inside” about 11pm.
The vehicle allegedly sped off when it was stopped. A chase ensued.
Once they were brought to a halt, the men in the vehicle were allegedly found with drugs with an estimated value of R638,000 and an undisclosed amount of cash.
A case of dealing in drugs was opened against the pair, aged 28 and 34.
They are expected to appear before the Colesberg magistrate's court soon.