South Africa

R638,000 drug bust in Colesberg after cops chase down 'fleeing duo'

17 February 2020 - 13:34 By Noxolo Majavu
Patrolling officers seized drugs worth R638,000 near Colesberg at the weekend.
Image: SAPS

A routine patrol on the N1 near Colesberg became a car chase, with police in pursuit of suspected drug dealers, on Saturday night.

Northern Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Dimakatso Mooi said members of the Colesberg highway patrol spotted a “suspicious motor vehicle with two occupants inside” about 11pm.

The vehicle allegedly sped off when it was stopped. A chase ensued.

Once they were brought to a halt, the men in the vehicle were allegedly found with drugs with an estimated value of R638,000 and an undisclosed amount of cash.

A case of dealing in drugs was opened against the pair, aged 28 and 34.

They are expected to appear before the Colesberg magistrate's court soon.

