South Africa

Traffic police instructor arrested for alleged drunk driving

17 February 2020 - 08:46 By TimesLIVE
The RTMC anti-corruption unit has arrested one of its training instructors for alleged drunk driving.
Image: 123rf/ jirkaejc

A traffic police firearm instructor will appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Monday on a drunk driving charge.

The 45-year-old instructor, from Boekenhoutkloof traffic training college, was arrested by members of the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s (RTMC) national traffic anti-corruption unit and Gauteng traffic police on Friday.

The RTMC said its anti-corruption team was alerted by concerned members of the public, who saw the instructor allegedly drinking at a Pretoria West liquor place. He was arrested when he drove away.

The instructor was driving in an unmarked RTMC vehicle with a portable blue light when he was apprehended. He was found in possession of his official firearm and wearing a RTMC uniform.

“The breath alcohol screening indicated that he was above the permitted alcohol limit for driving. He was then taken to a district surgeon at Steve Biko Academic Hospital, where confirmatory blood samples were taken,” said the agency.

The RTMC welcomed the arrest, saying: “It is an embarrassment that a person in this position of responsibility allegedly failed to respect the law. The anti-corruption unit is commended for demonstrating that law-enforcement officers must do their work without fear, favour or any other consideration.”

Members of the public are urged to report inappropriate behaviour by traffic officers, including fraud and corruption, on 0861 400 800 or on the WhatsApp line 083 293 7989.

