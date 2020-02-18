'Drunk driver' arrested after metro cop killed at Soweto roadblock

Sun said the driver was believed to be driving under the influence of alcohol and was arrested at the scene and taken to Meadowlands police station.

The JMPD named the slain officer as 49-year-old Jacob Moila.

"The driver was immediately arrested on the scene and he tested 0.94mg/1000ml on a breathalyser," said spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

The legal limit is a breath alcohol content of 0.24mg/1000ml.

JMPD chief David Tembe extended condolences to Moila's family. "The drunken driver who bumped our officer will have to face the full might of the law," he said.

“We are devastated to hear of another death ... caused by a drunk driver on our roads. The DA sends its deepest condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the fallen JMPD officer,” said Sun, adding that the DA would ensure that the city provided he necessary support to the victim's family.

“The country’s law is far too lenient on reckless and drunk drivers. I will be launching an online petition to parliament to ensure that the country’s laws are amended for stricter and heftier sentences. We can’t lose more lives in the name of drunk driving,” he added.