South Africa

'Drunk driver' arrested after metro cop killed at Soweto roadblock

18 February 2020 - 16:55 By Ernest Mabuza
A Joburg metro cop was killed on Saturday afternoon when an alleged drunk driver crashed into a roadblock in Meadowlands, Soweto.
A Joburg metro cop was killed on Saturday afternoon when an alleged drunk driver crashed into a roadblock in Meadowlands, Soweto.
Image: 123rf/ jirkaejc

A Johannesburg metro police officer was killed when an alleged drunk driver crashed into him on Saturday.

Michael Sun, the DA's shadow MMC for public safety in Johannesburg, said metro officers were conducting a routine roadside check around 3.15pm in Meadowlands, Soweto, when the incident took place.

He said the officer had just finished checking a vehicle when a silver Honda Ballade approached the check point without any sign of stopping.

“The Honda crashed into the JMPD officer, killing him instantly,” he said.

Six years, suspended, for motorist who rammed into roadblock, killing two

Families and colleagues of police officers who died after a drunk driver rammed into a roadblock are not satisfied with the sentencing handed down at ...
News
4 weeks ago

Sun said the driver was believed to be driving under the influence of alcohol and was arrested at the scene and taken to Meadowlands police station.

The JMPD named the slain officer as 49-year-old Jacob Moila.

"The driver was immediately arrested on the scene and he tested 0.94mg/1000ml on a breathalyser," said spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

The legal limit is a breath alcohol content of 0.24mg/1000ml.

JMPD chief David Tembe extended condolences to Moila's family. "The drunken driver who bumped our officer will have to face the full might of the law," he said.

“We are devastated to hear of another death ... caused by a drunk driver on our roads. The DA sends its deepest condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the fallen JMPD officer,” said Sun, adding that the DA would ensure that the city provided  he necessary support to the victim's family.

“The country’s law is far too lenient on reckless and drunk drivers. I will be launching an online petition to parliament to ensure that the country’s laws are amended for stricter and heftier sentences. We can’t lose more lives in the name of drunk driving,” he added.

READ MORE:

Driver who killed JMPD cops had empty booze bottles in his car

The driver of a white Toyota Hilux which ploughed into two Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers at a manned roadblock – killing them ...
News
2 years ago

Metro cop gunned down while driving on KZN highway

An off-duty eThekwini metro policeman was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting north of Durban on Monday.
News
2 weeks ago

Cop raid gets bloody: 3 taxi men killed, 7 hurt

Mpumalanga police officers are at the centre of a murder and attempted murder investigation after three eMbalenhle (Secunda) taxi drivers were shot ...
News
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. SA student 'missing' in China found alive in prison, family left in the dark South Africa
  2. Day care owner, rape convict and married father of three caught in huge child ... South Africa
  3. Public protector's court bid to curb scope of Zondo commission News
  4. 'This thing has really hit us hard': Coronavirus claws SA lobster exports News
  5. R200k reward offered for recovery of R4m Lamborghini South Africa

Latest Videos

How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all
Plane battles storm winds to land at Heathrow Airport
X