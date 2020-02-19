Angry Butterworth protesters tell mayor to leave crisis meeting

A meeting between Butterworth residents and Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane turned tense on Tuesday, with residents demanding that Mabuyane remove Mnquma executive mayor Sithembiso Ncetezo.

Residents said Ncetezo had failed to develop the town and asked that he and all Mnquma ward councillors leave the meeting.

Mabuyane came to address residents after a water protest that has now entered its second week. Shops have been closed in Butterworth CBD and the N2 has been barricaded with burning tyres. Residents are demanding the deepening of the Gcuwa and Xilinxa dams.

Two people appeared in Butterworth magistrate's court on February 14 on charges of public violence. They were released on warning.

At the meeting with the premier, community leader Sibabaliwe Dadaboshe told Mabuyane that residents were not happy with his tardy response.

“All Mnquma ward councillors are enjoying the salary they receive every month while sitting in their offices doing nothing. I always ask myself, what is it that they report to the speaker since they are not reporting to community members?” said Dadaboshe.