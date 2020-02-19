Female police sergeant arrested in Western Cape hijacking case

A Western Cape police sergeant was arrested with suspected stolen property at her house by Paarl detectives following leads in a hijacking case involving a transport company vehicle.

Shortly after the 39-year-old officer's arrest, a 31-year-old man handed himself over to police in Wellington on Monday.

The Mbekweni officer and her alleged accomplice are suspected of receiving stolen property. Western Cape police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said more charges may be added.

The arrests on Monday were the result of “diligent detective work” on behalf of Paarl police who raided the police officer's house in Sivivani Street, Mbekweni, on a search warrant.

“This came about after a case of car hijacking was reported on January 20 2020 at a transport company in Coaton Street in Wellington,” said Van Wyk.