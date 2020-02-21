What you need to know about the death of Tazne van Wyk

Shock waves continue to be felt across South Africa after a man accused of killing eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk appeared in court on Friday.

Here is what you need to know:

Disappearance

Van Wyk vanished without a trace near her home in Elsies River, Cape Town, nearly two weeks ago while going to a local tuck shop.

TimesLIVE reported that she made it to the shop but somewhere on her way back, with her lollipop in hand, she disappeared.