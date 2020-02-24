South Africa

Armed gang makes off with jewellery after shoot-out at East Rand Mall

24 February 2020 - 15:35 By Naledi Shange
An undisclosed amount of jewellery was stolen from East Rand Mall on Monday. Stock image.
Image: bwylezich /123rf.com

A gang of eight carried out a brazen midday jewellery heist at East Rand Mall in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, on Monday.

The gang arrived at the mall armed with rifles and handguns, said SAPS spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo. They held a security guard at gunpoint and took him as a hostage to a jewellery store in the mall.

“They forcefully gained entry and held the staff at gunpoint. They then took an undisclosed amount of jewellery,” said Masondo.

Police officers and security guards at the mall went to the scene and a shoot-out ensued between them and the gang.

“The suspects escaped and hijacked a Toyota Corolla near the taxi rank at the mall. The car was found abandoned near Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg,” said Masondo.

He added that one person was injured in the incident. “A trolley pusher was hit by a bullet in the foot. He was treated by paramedics.”

Masondo said police had launched a manhunt for the accused. No arrests had been made.

The police have called on anyone with information to come forward.

